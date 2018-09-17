Health and Wellness

World Medical Blades Market Report 2018 – Lyons Tool & Die Co., GermedUSA, Omega Surgical Instruments

Medical Blades Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global Medical Blades Market: Product Segment Analysis

Plastic handle scalpels
Stainless steel scalpel handle

Global Medical Blades Market: Application Segment Analysis

Surgery
Autopsy
Other
Global Medical Blades Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The Players mentioned in our report

ETCO – Bradenton
Lyons Tool & Die Co.
GermedUSA
Omega Surgical Instruments
Bladex
AccuTec Blades
Cadence
Moore Medical
Kai Corporation
B.A.P. Mfg. Co. of Fremont
Geister Medizintechnik GmbH
Cardiomedical GmbH
Sontec Instruments
Landanger

