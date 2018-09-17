Health and Wellness

The Global Liver Cancer Market Size Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Liver Cancer Market major player include: AbbVie, Inc,Pfizer, Inc,Onyx Pharmaceutical Inc,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Liver cancer is a condition that is found in the liver when normal cells become abnormal in terms of functionality and appearance. The liver is situated at the upper rite of the abdomen, below the diaphragm which is above the stomach. There are several types of liver cancer namely; ‘Hepatocellular carcinoma’, ‘Cholangiocarcinoma’, ‘Liver Angiosarcoma’, and ‘Hepatoblastoma’. Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of liver cancer which contributes about 75% of total number of patients suffering from liver cancer globally. While Cholangiocarcinoma is the second most common type of liver cancer, contributing approximately 15-20% of the total liver cancer cases worldwide.
In some cases, the cancer begins in some other body parts such as colon, lung or breast and then spreads to the liver this is known as metastatic cancer rather than liver cancer. The liver is the largest organ inside the body and performs various functions making it an important part of human body. However, liver cancer does not show any specific set of symptoms. But when the growth of the cancer is noted it causes pain in right side of the stomach. Also the symptoms like weight loss, nauseas, vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite, and abdominal swelling. These symptoms are non-specific that can occur in any type of cancer. Liver cancers other symptoms include yellowish decolouration of the skin, tender and enlarged liver, and white-coloured stools.
Liver cancer can be diagnosed with the help of ultrasound surveillance, blood test, imaging studies, and liver biopsy. In blood test, the level of alpha-fetoprotein (AFP), which is elevated by 70% in the person suffering from liver cancer. With several ways of diagnosis of liver cancer, it cannot be cured. Mostly, liver cancer is diagnosed at an early stage and can be treated with the help of chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation therapy.
