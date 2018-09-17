Entertainment

Tamana and FDCI harness the power of inclusion at its annual fashion show titled “Unity in Diversity”, co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency Delhi

Comment(0)

Tamana along with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) organised its annual fashion show on September 15, titled “Unity in Diversity”, co-hosted by the Hyatt Regency Delhi.

The event commenced with a live heart warming performance by Diwakar of Sa Re Ga Ma Little Champs and H.E. Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The show began with an inclusion walk where Ms. Patricia Hiramatsu, wife of H.E. Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu,H.E. Ms. Harinder Singh Sidhu, High Commissioner of Australia and H.E. Ms. Joanna Kempkers, High Commissioner of New Zealand to India walked the ramp.
The children of Tamana exuded confidence while walking along with the models wearing ensembles created by FDCI designers – 11.11 CellDsgn, Alpana Neeraj, Amit Aggarwal, Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Pratap Singh, Rajesh Pratap Singh and Rimzim Dadu, along with other designers – Asha Gautam by Gautam Gupta and Asha Rani Gupta, Ridhi Arora and Namita Bansal.

What made this years’ event extra special is that for the first time the ensembles designed and manufactured by the differently-abled at the sublimation unit at Tamana’s Skill Development Centre debuted on the catwalk.The evening concludedwith Tamana Chona, dressed in Amit Aggarwal, expressing her gratitude to the distinguished audience at the show along with actress Soundarya Sharma in Alpana Neeraj ensemble.

Related Articles
Entertainment

Blockchain in Energy Market Global Manufacturers And Revenue Forecast 2018 – 2023 | Top Key Players – ABB Group, Siemens Ltd, General Electric Company |Industry Analysis Report 2018 – 2023.

editor

Blockchain in Energy Market, predicted to grow at more than 29% by 2023 : Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The Blockchain in Energy Industry market is expected to grow at ~ 29% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023. Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5814 Market Highlights The use of blockchain in energy industry […]
Entertainment

The Tibetan Encounter Invites You to Your Most Impressive Travel

editor

Pokhara, Tibet – 12th September 2017 – The Tibetan Encounter is a touristic company which provides tours in Pokhara, Lakeside, the most beautiful place from the magic Tibet. If you have dreamed about visiting Tibet and were not sure where to go, then you should pay attention on this offer, which will open your margins […]
Entertainment

Listen to Broadway Stage Style Musical Performances of Gospel Music

editor

Los Angeles, California, USA – 10 January – Melody Signs is a website where is presented an album of singer Melody. The song entitled “New Thing” was written to encourage listeners to look forward to what God brought in their lives. “His Love” touches God’s embrace and love he gives to his children. The third […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *