Surgical Gowns and Helmets Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2020

The European surgical apparels market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing number of surgeries, and technological advancement in the field. Some of the surgical apparels available in the market are surgical gowns, surgical gloves, surgical helmets, chemotherapy gowns, face masks, foot wear, surgical drapes and scrub suits. Surgical gowns and helmets are worn by surgeons during surgery. Surgical gowns and helmets protect surgeons and patients from operative and post operative infections.

Surgical gowns and helmets provide optimal level of protection by reducing the transfer of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Use of surgical gowns and helmets is essential as there are always microorganisms on the skin even after strict hygiene and conducting sterilization procedure. Surgical gowns and helmets protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure. On the basis of product type, surgical gown and helmets market can be segmented into surgical gown market and helmet system market.

Product innovations, cost effectiveness, rise in awareness about hospital-acquired infections, increasing need for better infection control, growing concern about patient protection, rise in ageing population and increasing stringent regulations for healthcare professionals and patient safety are driving the European surgical gowns and helmets market. In addition, increasing awareness about benefits of surgical gowns and helmets during surgery and increasing healthcare coverage resulting in increase in surgeries are driving the market for surgical gowns and helmets in Europe. However, strict government regulations in terms of quality and price of the products are a restraint for the growth of surgical gowns and helmets market in Europe.

Rise in adoption of disposable gowns, increasing number of hospitals and innovation of gowns and helmets with improved material are expected to offer good opportunities for the surgical gowns and helmets market. However, maintaining a balance between quality and cost is a challenge faced by the European surgical gowns and helmets market. Switch from re-usable to disposable surgical products and new product launches are some of the latest trends that have been observed in European surgical gowns and helmets market. Some major companies dealing in European surgical gowns and helmets market are Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul, Hartmann AG, Cardiva Integral Solutions and Stryker.

