Sandboxing Market: Growing Economies In The Asia Pacific Region

​Sandboxing can generally be defined as a process of separating running programs from other programs in a separate environment in order to restrict the issues that occur while running the programs and making sure the issues do not spread to other areas on the computer. The main intention behind sandboxing is to protect the testing environment from being used maliciously. By using the sandboxing technique, organizations can set up a solid line of defense that can secure important resources against a range of threats. It is often used to execute untested or untrusted codes or programs, mostly from unverified or untrusted third parties, users, suppliers or websites, without putting the machine or the operating system at any risk.

One of the major factors influencing the growth of global sandboxing market is the complexity of advanced technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure and operating systems. Due to these complexities, users need guidance, and therefore, managed sandboxing services are expected to witness high growth rates in the near future. The increase in the number of cyber-attacks on various government and defense agencies in the resent times is also expected to fuel the growth of global sandboxing market. As many software sandboxing solutions are easily available for free, the overall growth of the global sandboxing marked could be hampered.

The global sandboxing market can be segmented on the basis component, organization size, and end-use vertical. On the basis of component the global sandboxing market has been divided into solution and services. Further, the solution segment has further been sub-divided into standalone solutions and integrated solutions while the services segment has been bifurcated into professional services and managed services. On the basis of organization, the global sandboxing market has been categorized into small& medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. While considering the end-use vertical segment, the global sandboxing market has been classified into government and defense, banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, education, and others.

The global sandboxing market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share in the global sandboxing market. This dominance is primarily due to the presence of many global players in this region especially the U.S. and Canada. Europe holds the second largest position in terms of market share. This trend can be attributed to the increasing focus on innovations obtained from research and development and security technologies in the developed countries. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market in the years from 2017-2025. High volume of data generation and concerns related to its security along with the growing adherence towards the regulatory compliances are some of the factors driving the Asia Pacific Sandboxing market. Growing economies in the Asia Pacific region such as India and China are inviting global players in their local markets which is in-turn supporting the growth of sandboxing market in the region while further increasing the degree of competition among the solution providers.

The companies are strengthening their position through merger & acquisition and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater the customer’s changing requirements. Furthermore, sandboxing solution providers are planning to invest in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence with a target to provide cost competitive products in the market in the years to come.

The major vendors that offer sandboxing solutions and services across the globe include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Ceedo Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint, McAfee LLC, SonicWall Inc., and Zscaler, Inc.

