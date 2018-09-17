Business

Reinvent, Reinvest, and Reinvigorate: The #BRANDYOU Conference is an innovative one-day event aimed at executives and entrepreneurs in transition

Comment(0)

[NEW YORK, NY, September 2018] – This November, JS Media is bringing a unique, single-day conference to New York City aimed at giving entrepreneurs, executives, and other professionals the tools with which to build their own personal brand.

At the #BRANDYOU conference, attendees will be given access to some of the top minds in business, with keynote addresses, Q&A sessions, and networking opportunities tailored with an eye toward helping professionals understand the power of a carefully constructed and curated personal brand. The interview-style conference will also address the needs of start-up companies and small businesses looking to evolve in a rapidly changing digital world, while also showing how business success and influencer status can have a positive and lasting impact on communities.

The day’s list of keynote speakers run the gamut from creative executives to innovative business trailblazers. Confirmed guests include Tamsen Fadal (Emmy-winner producer and WPIX anchor), Peter Shankman (founder of HARO), Sonia Satra (Emmy-winning actress and motivational speaker), Rachel Braun Sherl (co-founder of SPARK Solutions and women’s health leader), Jack Mcadoo, Executive Producer Real Talk LIVE! Raoul Davis (council member of Forbes magazine)

#BRANDYOU was conceived and created by Jasmine Sandler, founder of JS Media. Through her digital marketing education and training company based in New York City, Ms. Sandler has been serving the personal branding and social media needs of professionals and executives for over 15 years.

The conference will be held on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Connection Center in New York City and will be Live Streamed for remote attendees.

To Register and Attend on-site or live stream visit
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brandyou-a-conference-for-entrepreneurs-and-executives-in-transition-who-want-to-take-action-on-tickets-49818690043

For Marketing Opportunities, visit http://www.brandyouconference.com/sponsorship/

For General Event Information visit

###

Conference Organizer

Jasmine Sandler
CEO, JS Media
jasmine@jasminesandler.com
347-527-5100
www.jasminesandler.com

Home

Related Articles
Business

Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2024

The Report in light of Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research.  This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost […]
Business

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) is a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family. It is a biopolymer produced from the condensation of succinic acid and 1-4 butanediol (BDO), which gives plastic producers a building block for biopolymer compound. PBS is a biodegradable aliphatic polyester with properties similar to polypropylene. It is listed among the 12 most […]
Business

Global Aircraft flight control system Market Research 2017 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Aircraft flight control system Market”. Global Aircraft flight control system Market to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025. Global Aircraft flight control system Market valued approximately USD 10.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.60% over […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *