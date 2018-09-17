Business

PSA Software Market Report 2018 by Segmentation, Application, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

This report focuses on the global PSA Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PSA Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global PSA Software Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • BQE Software
  • TSheets
  • FinancialForce
  • Workfront
  • Mavenlink
  • Smartsheet
  • Intacct
  • Clarizen
  • FunctionFox
  • Microsoft
  • Abacus Data Systems
  • Sage US
  • Journyx
  • Bitrix24
  • Deltek
  • Tenrox

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • On-premise PSA
  • Cloud PSA
  • Other

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Manufacture
  • Logistics Industry
  • Financial
  • Telecommunications
  • Others

 
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

 
The study objectives of this report are:

  1. To analyze global PSA Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  2. To present the PSA Software development in United States, Europe and China.
  3. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  4. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

