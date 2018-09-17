Environment

PolyStone Planters Offers a Variety of Planters that Last Despite Any Weather Condition

The Kansas City-based company offers various planter styles and colors that can survive year round outdoors, without cracking or developing mold or mildew.

[KANSAS CITY, 09/17/2018] — PolyStone Planters has a wide selection of lightweight and durable planters in a variety of sizes and styles. Each planter comes with a full 10-year warranty, as well.

The company says of its products, ”Our planters are handmade with the utmost attention to detail to ensure that our products last and look great for many years. They are the product of many years of waterproofing and liquid applied membrane experience. They are extremely lightweight and have the look of real stone.”

Choose from an Array of Planters

PolyStone Planters provides different planter options that fit every landscape and garden, be it for residential or commercial properties.

Its Baja Round Planter comes in seven colors including concrete gray, white, and red clay. Leafy plants, like a yucca, fit well in this type of planters, offering an interesting element on a porch, patio, or at entryways. Monterray Square Planter, meanwhile, is excellent for balconies, decks, and rooftops. Its outer shell is less likely to break down, peel, or crack so there will be no problem if it stays outside for the entire year.

For short plants, such as herbs, succulents, or aloe vera, the Herb Trough Planter can be the right choice. This planter comes in 46”x17” interior dimension with 8” inches soil depth. It also has 2.5” thick walls with a high-density EPS core to protect plants during weather fluctuations.

10-Year Warranty 

PolyStone Planters gives a 10-year limited warranty on their product as well as a 10-year frost warranty and five-year, no-fade warranty. The owner has to present proof of purchase and a sales receipt for date verification upon a warranty claim.

Depending on the problem, the company can repair or replace the unit, but it can also refund the item if necessary. Before granting the warranty, PolyStone Planters inspects the product to determine coverage of the issue based on its terms and conditions.

About PolyStone Planters

PolyStone Planters offers durable, US-made planters in Kansas City, Kansas. Its planters are handmade and feature high-density EPS core, which provides sufficient insulation, allowing for better root growth. The company’s weatherproof planters are designed to last for decades.

For more information, visit https://polystoneplanters.com today.

