Panel Built Delivers 3800 Sq. Ft. Two Story Jet Hangar Modular Building

Panel Built, Inc. delivers 3,800 Sq Ft. luxury, modular building to jet hangar nestled in the heart of North Carolina. Located at Burlington Regional Airport, the building was a part of the vision from Andy Albright, President, and CEO of National Agents Alliance and Hangar owner.
The world-class facility offers instant access to their corporate office in Burlington, located only five short miles away and houses his 2 jets. The space is the perfect location for The Alliance to host corporate events and provide pilots with lodging after some of their many cross-country sales flights. Using an interior decorator to ensure the highest quality, the building contains is own sleeping quarters, restrooms, kitchen space, pool tables, ping-pong tables, flat-screen TVs, and a fully stocked bar.
Working with John Mayo and Tri-Lift NC, Panel Built was able to help The Alliance find the multistory inplant space that perfectly fit their needs. The 2-Story Modular building is 18’x106’ x 20’ overall. The exterior wall panels utilize a Steel/Gypsum wall panel with black steel on the outside and dove gray inside, while the interior walls are fully dove gray Gypsum/Gypsum panels with a divider strip connections. Two IBC stair systems are used to reach the building’s 10’ second floor. The top floor is made of 1.5” Steel N-Decking as well as steel beams every 4’, in order to give it a 35 PSF rating.

For more modular office info: www.panelbuilt.com/general/modular-in-plant-office–singl…

