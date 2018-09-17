Business

Overview of Coaroo Marche manufacture in Korea

Comment(0)

COAROO went out of the bag and started departing from a small idea that came from this inconvenience who suffered.
In Japan, there is an old traditional culture that carries a baby with only a long string alone, easily binds the obstructive kimono with a string “Tasuki” in life.
This long traditional culture was reborn with an idea that a bag which was inconvenient by the eyes of a Korean international student who went to study abroad in Japan is completely new.
COAROO weighs the bag and weighs the bag a bit more lightly and suggests a new way to use a little more comfortably.
We use it with confidence and convenience.
Coaroo Marche

Marche is derived from the word “market” in French. At that moment then the 5-way COAROO Bag will be more useful in a complex situation like shopping if you do not put it all along. Therefore, Marche of COAROO who can relax size and use both hands freely gives you more comfortable and relaxing shopping
The front pocket part containing the slanted wrinkle reminds me of a simple but sophisticated, lovely feeling ribbon. The side pocket of the connection feeling with the front pocket was designed so that it can be used immediately like a pocket at reachable place and designed to be used conveniently when going out with taking shopping and children.
Handling that can be used as a shoulder bag with a slope pocket is also designed, and it is a model that further improved practicality.

Product Information
• Product name- Marche
• Part number- CRKRI7O7
• Material- Nylon 1009b,Webbing PP
• Color- N3W – Green – Light Green – Gray -Violet- Khaki
• Size- [ Horizontal] 340 X[Vertica ]270x [Width ] 130mm
• Strap Length- 900 1200mm 41mm
• Weight- 500g
• Manufacturer (Importer)- COAROO
• Country Of Manufacture- made in china / designed by korea

Are you looking for Big Marche Bag manufacturer and crossbody bags manufacturer? Marche is very lightweight using 100% of the outer material made from Korean nylon fabric. It is a product whose function test and inspection of the fabric has been completed on products exported in Japan. The product color has six distinctive colors of navy, green, khaki, gray, violet, light green.

Related Articles
Business

Gynaecological Examination Chairs Market Poised to Register 6.9% CAGR through 2028

With the growing income of people across the globe, they are willing to pay more for healthcare, the revenue being generated by hospitals is also increasing rapidly. Hospitals and various healthcare facilities are also increasing their spending to enhance the quality of services and their equipment. The proliferating healthcare expenditure is expected to positively impact […]
Business

Denmark Retailing Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2023

Description : While sales stagnated in Denmark in 2017, the grocery retailing landscape saw an ongoing shift in its profile. Discounters continued to expand as consumer price-sensitivity persisted despite improving economic conditions, while hypermarkets suffered most prominently from the trend towards local shopping and increasing online competition. In non-grocery retailing, electronics and appliance specialist retailers […]
Business

Logistics Automation Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period (2018-2028)

Logistics Automation Market: Introduction Logistics is one of the major applications for technologies such as automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence, and the industry is currently valued at approximately $5 trillion, globally. Economic development, enhancement of disposable income, affordability, and buying pattern of customers across various countries has seen dramatic changes in the recent years. With […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *