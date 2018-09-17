Entertainment

Nerve Djs “We Break Your Trax, Not Your Stack$”

Comment(0)

The NerveDJs were established in 2003 by four prominent disc jockeys in Cleveland,Ohio. Not satisfied with simply getting music from the local record pool, these four disc jockeys established a union type association where local and regional disc jockeys, artists and musicians could benefit in the area for the purpose of empowering DJs. Nerve Djs realized that bringing disc jockeys together under one house, an economic force would be established in northeastern Ohio.

15 Years later The NerveDJs are stronger than ever, The NerveDJs has grown from those four DJs to well over 4000 DJs/Members worldwide. September last week friday, saturday and Sunday we will be back in Cleveland, Ohio for our 15th Anniversary Music Conference Awards Showcase Weekend, featuring R&B & Hip-Hop Showcases, A&R Showdown, Writers/Producers Sessions, Awards Presentation and the. We will welcome more than 50 artists/groups to showcase their talents during NerveDJs 15th Anniversary Music Conference Weekend.
Kicking Off Friday, September 28th with our Welcome to The CLE Networking A&R Showdown Party at The Anatomy Night Club 1299 W. 9th St.Cleveland, Ohio 44113/ last week of this month on Saturday, We start off at The Odeon Concert Club 1295 Old River Rd. for our 15th Anniversary Music Conference, Doors Open at 2pm for Networking, The Conference Panels will start at 3pm to 6pm. Some of the Industry’s top Heavy Hitters will discuss many different topics confronting artist and DJs in the music Business. Our confirmed guests include:

BIGGA RANKIN’, KING PIN the RAP JUGGERNAUT, TORAE from Hip-Hop Nation Sirius XM
and more TBA over the next few days.

From 5 to 7pm we will proceed into the $15K Artist Get Down after which we will award THREE Talented Artists/Groups over $10K in Promotions & Cash. We will present several DJs with our OG LEGENDS DJ Awards, The Midwest Monsters Showcase will close out the night from 7pm until Midnight featuring talents from all parts of the country. There are several Promotion/Performance Packages available.On Sunday, September Last Week The NerveDJs 15th Anniversary Music Conference R&B Brunch
at the TAKE 5 LIVE 740 W. Superior Ave. We will host our R&B Showcase here.

Related Articles
Entertainment

Gurugram Gets Delhi /NCR’s Largest Adventure Zone

editor

VSR Infratech today launched Delhi/ NCR’s first largest adventure zone Frenzy Adventure, in Gurugram, Haryana. Spread over 1 Acre, Frenzy Adventure offers 31 Adventure activities that promise to keep thrill seekers in awe. Located at VSR 68 Avenue, Sector 68, Sohna Road, Badshahpur in Gurugram, Frenzy Adventure is an ideal destination for corporate outbound training […]
Entertainment

Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 10th Quarterly Baithak spell bounds music lovers with scintillating Vocal recital and Soothing Santoor Recital by Rajkumar Majumder at Amaltas Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

Pracheen Kala Kendra’s 10th Quarterly Baithak reverberate with the Vocal recital by Mahalaxmi Shenoy and strings of Santoor created ripples of music waves at Amaltas Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi here today. Musical Programme was organized by Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh in collaboration with India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The musical event went on […]
Entertainment

YRF Studios Wins Three Top Honors at Indian Recording Arts Awards 2018

YRF Studios has won three top awards at the recently held IRAA awards. It is the only Indian film studio and film production company to win three honors at the industry acknowledged Indian Recording Arts Awards. YRF team members were given these awards at the PALM EXPO on June 2, Saturday in Mumbai. YRF Studios […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *