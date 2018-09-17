Business

Loan Palace Presents Value-Added Offers on Payday Loans for the UK People

Mid-month crisis can affect the lifelong relief. People get into trouble when expenses crop up in the middle of the month. To address the problems of those individuals, availing guaranteed payday loan from direct lender would be the only reliable solution. This is what has been proved in the conference held on the 10th of September 2018 in Greater London.

Loan Palace is the leading online lending hub that brings many exciting offers and a wide range of products to lessen the pangs of mid-month crisis. The company has gained prominence among the borrowers for its competitive interest rates and manageable repayment plan. Being direct lender, Loan Palace understands the financial obligations of the applicants and serves the appropriate lending solution for them.

The company has also announced to unveil the value-added deal according to which the application of first 1500 borrowers will be cleared on an immediate basis. Here reduced documentation and online application medium will indeed serve the financial relief to the customers. The lender provides a flexible lending service and available to assist the applicants 24/7 with no strict norms.

Alex Jones, a senior financial expert at Loan Palace. She has pointed out the importance of availing payday loan from direct lender with bad credit rating. According to her, payday loan makes a big difference when someone needs immediate funding, but can’t wait for the next payday. The loans are unsecured by nature and small in size. Bringing a guarantor is also not obligatory and that is why applicants can apply directly from the online lenders. Involving a loan broker is not going to help them as it is a time consuming task. The loans are ideal for not only the emergencies but also work well in improving the credit performance of the applicants. Besides, stable income is sufficient for the borrowers to qualify for these loans.

At Loan Palace, the applicants can increase their chances of securing approval by providing a proof of steady income. In fact, the bad credit applicants will also get a chance to improve their borrowing performance here. Besides, the feasible terms and conditions will surely improve stability in the financial life of the applicants.

