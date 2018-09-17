Tech

Document Sign & Send

Nexscience LLC Released Document Sign & Send

The leading development company in mobile consumer applications, Nexscience LLC, has announced the release of another latest and exciting application Document Sign & Send Version 1.2, which is designed for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. This innovative application intends to bring powerful PDF Master and Document Management Solution for Apple users.

The application features a Reader, Annotate PDF documents, PDF Converter and also allows to Highlight Text, Draw with your finger , Add Comments or Notes, Insert Pictures, Sign & Send, Underline & Srike-Through Words, Save Multiple Bookmarks, Review Documents, Fill Forms, Share Documents, Thumbnail and Easy Scrolling, Print to Wireless Printers, Save Email Attachments and Sync your files with various cloud services.

The use of business and productivity applications around the world is increasing day by day. Everyone uses these applications to manage their files and to share documents with others. It is focused on these business & productivity apps which are beneficial for everyday use. These plenty of applications include, editing photographs, health and fitness apps like calorie counter. Whether you’re a large company with employees who have access to iPhones for work, or you’re a small business – the iPhone has the potential to help boost your productivity levels. Needless to say, you’ll need the right apps to be able to do so, which is exactly why we’ve highlighted one of our best offering here.” said Faisal Farooqi, CEO. Nexscience LLC.
“Our next generation of mobile business apps, aim is to take the burden of content management off from the users by creating amazingly simple mobile interfaces for our customers.”

About Nexscience LLC:
Nexscience, which has more than fifty mobile applications and nearly a million strong user community, is one of the widespread and fast growing mobile application development companies in Silicon Valley. At Nexscience, we develop applications which are ideal and extensive. Our aim is to minimize the difficulties for every apple user in their daily life.
App Category: Productivity
Released: Nov 25, 2014
Version: 1.2
Product Download Link : https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/document-sign-send/id886094133?mt=8
© 2017 by Nexscience LLC. | Email:info@nexscience.com

