Environment

Dispose of Industrial Waste with LKM Recycling’s Industrial Waste Management Services

Comment(0)

LKM Recycling, a waste management company in Kent, offers industrial waste management services to dispose of industrial waste. The company gives innovative and cost-effective solutions for waste. 

[SITTINGBOURNE, 17/09/2018] – LKM Recycling, a waste management company in Kent, offers industrial waste management services to dispose of waste such as debris and machinery. The company provides innovative and cost-effective solutions for waste to promote a greener and cleaner environment.

Industrial Waste Management Services

As a part of growing the business, LKM Recycling offers its Industrial Waste Management Services across the South East of England. With the team’s expertise in solving industrial challenges, customers can enjoy an array of services such as on-site machinery, plant and debris removal and material relocation. The team also transports and handles a bulk of materials from the job site. LKM accepts a range of materials:

• Mobile plant/obsolete vehicles/containers

• Plumbing and heating components

• Production equipment

• Air conditioning units

• Conveyor systems

• Metal building structures

LKM provides all the necessary labour and equipment for processing and lifting such as containers, bins and a range of logistical vehicles for moving and collecting materials.

Excellent Customer Service

LKM’s team is always on hand to provide excellent advice and waste solutions. With the company’s dedication to recycling, they cater to the customers’ needs by providing innovative solutions at low-cost rates. Rather than spending on moving waste to landfills, LKM gives its customers the benefit of saving and making money by selling waste. Companies can save from a few hundred pounds per month to more than two thousand pounds from selling waste.

About LKM

With over 35 years of experience, LKM Recycling is a leading company in the UK that offers Total Waste Management Solutions. The team at LKM is highly skilled and have years of experience in scrapped metal industries and waste recycling and management. LKM sells and buys a range of materials and applies innovative, flexible and cost-efficient solutions to promote a greener and cleaner environment.

If you need more information about LKM or have enquiries regarding their waste management services, visit their website at https://www.lkm.org.uk

Related Articles
Environment

Growing Spaces Offers Top-Notch Solar Greenhouse Technology

Farmers and other customers can order easy-to-install and highly-advanced geodesic dome greenhouse kits for year-round gardening from Growing Spaces. [PAGOSA SPRINGS, 08/20/2018] — Growing Spaces’ Growing Dome® geodesic greenhouse kits come in six sizes and with a selection of accessories and upgrades. It also offers two premium weather packages, the Windy Weather Package and the […]
Environment

Battery-Market expected to post a growth rate of 4% CAGR between 2017 and 2023

editor

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a raw research report on Batteries Market. The global Batteries market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Market Highlights Batteries provide the electric energy to automobiles for starting, lighting and ignition. The rising […]
Environment

Global Fiber optics analysis 2017-2025 illuminated by new report

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Global Fiber optics Market”. Global Fiber optics Market to reach USD 9.15 billion by 2025.Global Fiber optics Market valued approximately USD 5.70 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *