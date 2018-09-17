Business

Discard Demolition Waste with Grasshopper’s Efficient Demolition Waste Management

Grasshopper, a provider of waste management services in Sydney, offers efficient demolition waste management. The company provides responsive and professional waste management services.

[Sydney, 17/09/2018] – Grasshopper, a provider of waste management services in the Sydney Metropolitan area, offers efficient demolition waste management to ensure that waste will not inconvenience passersby and interfere with the function or future projects of businesses.

Demolition Waste

Demolition waste is generated from demolishing buildings, bridges or roads for new structures. The generated waste from the demolition includes concrete, rock, soil, shingles, bricks, plaster, wood and drywall.

Demolition waste can be tough to handle, unlike other forms of commercial waste. Materials can be too big or heavy for ordinary bins to contain; with big piles of demolished waste, sorting them out can take a long time. Also, the material can contain substances that are harmful to both the environment and to people. The buildings might hold asbestos that can cause lung diseases after long exposure. Additionally, electronic batteries and components can contain toxic materials such as lead and mercury.

Efficient and Safe Demolition Waste Management

Grasshopper’s team is skilled and trained to handle demolition materials such as asphalt and wood. The team studies the volumes and types of waste to be generated from the demolition to successfully manage the waste.
The waste is then transferred to a landfill where they are sorted to recover materials suited for recycling and reuse. Materials such as glass and cardboard are for recycling, timber is mulched and what remains from the pile is sent to disposal areas.

Excellent Services

Grasshopper has built their reputation for rendering excellent services. The company uses state of the art facilities and advanced equipment to manage demolition waste efficiently. Grasshopper’s team of workers is trained to work with different types of waste, distinguish toxic waste and segregate materials that are for recycling and reuse.

