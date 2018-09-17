Cropped Sensor Camera Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Cropped sensor cameras are a class of digital cameras which comprise a sensor smaller than the traditional 24 mm X 36 mm camera lens. The crop factor represents the scale by which the cropped sensor is smaller relative to 35mm film format. For example, a camera sensor with crop factor of 2 generates images that would have to be magnified 2X to get the images fitting the traditional camera settings. Cropped sensor cameras are best utilized in photographing objects which are at a distance such as sports and wildlife, where individual components need to be in focus even if it means the loss of detail in other elements of the scene. An observable trend in the market is the increasing popularity of wildlife tourism and commercial sports events, which have led to increased sale of cropped sensor cameras. The cropped sensor camera market is highly competitive and diversified. The market in the coming years is expected to exhibit a high CAGR owing to the technological developments in the field.

There are many factors driving the global cropped sensor camera market. The growing popularity of photography recreationally and professionally is expected to be a major driver of the market. The advancement in sensor technology is paving the way for more compact professional grade cameras which is anticipated to drive the cropped sensor camera market. Moreover, these cameras are comparatively cheaper and easier to use than the full frame cameras. Additionally, the rising popularity of social media has given a platform for photography enthusiasts to share their work. This factor is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period.

There are, however, some factors that are restraining the market’s growth. Cropped sensor cameras do not capture the level of detail like full sensor or full frame cameras do. There is an observable loss of quality in the pictures taken by cropped sensor cameras. This factor is expected to emerge as a major restraint of the market.

The global cropped sensor camera market can be segmented on the basis of type and geography. On the basis of type, the market can be classified into Digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, Compact cameras, Bridge compact cameras, and Mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. Based on type, Digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras sub-segment is expected to hold a major share of the market throughout the forecast period. These high end cameras provide better image quality compared to other types of cropped sensor cameras and are used by professionals. Compact cameras sub-segment is expected to expand at an impressive rate as these are easy to use and cheaper than the DSLR cameras.

On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold a major share of the total market with rapid proliferation of photography in countries like Canada and the United States. Additionally, the presence of leading market players in the region is expected to be a major driver of growth. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a rapidly growing region owing to the presence of local market players and increasing disposable income. Regions like South America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a minor share of the market.

The major players in the global cropped sensor camera market are Canon Inc., The Eastman Kodak Company, Nikon Corporation, Samsung Group, Panasonic Corporation, and The Ricoh Company, Ltd. Other prominent market players include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sony Corporation, Olympus Corporation, GoPro, Inc. and Konica Minolta, Inc.

