Tech

Broadband Network Gateway Market – The Rapid Adoption of Smartphones, Tablets and Other Mobile Devices

Comment(0)

Broadband network gateway (BNG) is the access point for subscribers, through which they connect to the broadband network. The broadband network gateway is a subscriber management system which provides the means by which wireline subscribers connect to broadband services. This subscriber management system is set up either by an internet service provider (wholesale services) or the wireline broadband network operator (retail services). The broadband network gateway system establishes secure subscriber sessions between the customer premise equipment (CPE) and the broadband services. The purpose of the broadband network gateway system is to enable the BNG router to interact with peripheral devices and servers, to provide broadband connectivity to subscribers and manage subscriber sessions.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/broadband-network-gateway-market.html

The rapid adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices is the major driver for the global broadband network gateway market. Broadband network gateway (BNG) manages subscribers which includes session and circuit aggregation. It provides IP services to subscribers and performs authentication, authorization, accounting (AAA). The broadband network gateway acts as a router as well as effectively communicates with the authentication, authorization and accounting (AAA) server and consequently performs session management and billing functions. Moreover, the service provider can provide more customized broadband packages for its subscribers as the broadband network gateway identifies the different needs of each customer. These factors are expected to boost the demand for broadband network gateway (BNG) during the forest period. However, the complex structure and high cost of operation hampers the broadband network gateway market growth.

The global broadband network gateway market can be categorized based on component, deployment, technology, interface, service type, connection type, and geography. Based on component, the broadband network gateway market can be classified as software, hardware, and services. The software segment is further classified into standalone and suite. The hardware segment is categorized into satellite network virtualization (NV), switch processors, display, sensor, RFID, routers, and others (network connecting devices, PCs). The service segment can be classified into professional services and managed services.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48258

Managed service can be further segmented into consulting & planning, integration & implementation, operation & maintenance. The broadband network gateway market can be segregated based on deployment into cloud and on-premise. In terms of technology, the global broadband network gateway market can be divided into bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, NFC, Zigbee, and others. In terms of interface, the broadband network gateway market can be classified into mobile, television, laptop and personal computers. On the basis of service type, the broadband network gateway market can be segregated into wireline broadband network operator (retail services) and internet service provider (wholesale services). In terms of connection type, the broadband network gateway market can be classified into wired and wireless network.

Related Articles
Tech

The Global FLEXIBLE LCP Antenna market to accelerate with the growing investments in the electronic devices

Flexible LCP antenna Market Overview: The developing number of novelties and R&D programs through the polymer space have had a deep impact on liquid crystal polymer (LCP) market size. Pertaining to the inert and highly water-resistant characteristics of LCP, it is prominently used for electronics packaging, encapsulation of electronics components, and as a base material […]
Tech

Quality Management Software Market Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The global quality management software market is about to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements in IT and their deployment strategies, automation across all layers of manufacturing and adoption of quality based tools among SME are the major factors that are driving the market. Increasing investments in research and development […]
Tech

Global Smartphone TV Market 2018 Analysis, Size, Share, Facts and Figures with Products Overview, Services and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights: Market Research Future published a research report on “Smartphone TV Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023. In this rapidly changing world of technology, smartphone TV market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. The continuous developments […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *