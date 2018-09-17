Blast Catering Offers First-Class Catering Services for Different Events

The Dubai-based catering service provides top-notch dining experiences on corporate and private events with its delightful dishes and excellent service.

[DUBAI, 09/17/2018] – Blast Catering serves sumptuous dishes for different occasions through its catering services. The company comprises experienced, talented individuals in the culinary industry who can create a menu of delightful dishes; they also have catering managers who can help run the event smoothly.

First-Class Catering for Any Event

Blast Catering has worked on different types of gatherings, including small private events and big celebrations. Its culinary team works closely with clients to turn their vision into reality. It serves corporate events, such as gala dinners, conferences and product launches.

Blast Catering also caters to weddings. The catering company collaborates with wedding planners to curate a menu that will meet a couple’s discerning tastes.

The Dubai-based catering service notes, “We want to assist our clients in setting the mood of their event with our food.”

A Selection of Well-Crafted Menus

Blast Catering values the success of every event. One way to do so is to satisfy the appetite of guests with delectable meals. The company remarks, “Whether you want custom catering for companies, party catering or lunch catering, know that we have the experience and resources to deliver the tailored plan you want.”

Its menu selections include the following:

• Canapés & Bowls

• Banquet & Buffet

• Seated Multi-Course

• Drop-Off

• Barbecue & Live Stations

Blast Catering also has special menus for breakfast, kids and holidays.

The Dubai-based caterer says, “Our talented team at Blast Catering, coupled with our 10+ years of culinary experience, allow us to craft menus filled with top-quality and delicious dishes.”

About Blast Catering

Blast Catering is a boutique catering service in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company plans, organizes and caters to various events and special occasions with small to a large number of attendees. Its team listens and pays attention to the clients’ goals and the message they want to come across in all their events.

Visit https://blastcatering.com for full details.