Adex Group Provides Mezzanine Office Areas for Corporate Facilities

[SEVEN HILLS, 17/09/2018] — ADEX GROUP, a provider of raised storage solutions, custom designs and manufactures Adex Mezzanine Office Areas to enhance space-efficiency in corporate facilities. The team works closely with clients during the entire process, ensuring the highest level of satisfaction with the results.

Mezzanine Offices

The Adex Mezzanine Offices are elevated office areas designed to utilise vertical space. Used airspace doubles the existing space, creates more storage areas without complicated expansions and saves on new construction costs.

Considered a lifetime investment, ADEX GROUP customises each mezzanine office according to the individual needs of their clients. The team modifies the mezzanines to fit existing building columns, large equipment and other office fixtures.

The mezzanine office is commonly used for:

• Change Rooms

• Secure Rooms

• Bathrooms

• Storage Space

• Staff Rooms

• Lunch Rooms

• Computer Rooms

• Extra Offices

Excellent Service

At ADEX GROUP, customer service is at the core of business. The company maintains a positive attitude and bright outlook at all times, striving to give clients the service that best matches their needs.

With a great focus on Quality, Commitment and Consistency, ADEX GROUP uses their expertise and dedication to achieve the best results for clients.

ADEX GROUP offers free design and quotes, safety and work cover checks as well as workplace optimisation services. Interested clients are encouraged to reach out to the team for assistance or consultations.

About Adex Group

With over 35 years of experience, ADEX GROUP is a family-owned and -operated business that designs, manufactures and installs raised storage areas. The company has its own manufacturing facility where the products are designed and constructed with great attention to detail. ADEX GROUP is committed to providing efficient delivery service and quick, smooth installation.

For more information about ADEX GROUP and other product or service enquiries, visit their website at http://www.adexgroup.com.au/.