Education

University of Dundee Master of Education (MEd) Webinar

Comment(0)

Event Details

Who: Teachers and Teaching assistants looking for an Online degree in Middle East
What: Webinar, live streaming sessions, on the M.Ed degree distance learning offered by the University of Dundee
Where: Online
When: 19 September 2018
7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (UAE Time)

Join us to find out more about the programme at the Information Webinar with:

Ms. Marie Beresford-Dey,
MEd Programme Convenor& Lecturer in Education,
University of Dundee.

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly about the M.Edprogramme with exit routes at a PGCert Level as well as specialisations at the PGDip level. The experts at Stafford can assist you with the admissions process as well as the registration process.

The webinar helps prospective candidates learn more about the Masters programmes offered through the University of Dundee for practising teachers as well as those looking to get back into the teaching field after taking a break. Utilising the latest internet technology the webinar is conducted online and you can join us from the comfort of your own home or office.
The webinar will cover topics such as
• The structure of the programme
• How to complete it without leaving your work or family
• How you pay for it
• The various modules
• Learning outcomes

Do not miss this opportunity. It WILL change your life and set you on the right path to your career progression and future. All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org
To register for the event, please click on this link: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-dundee-master-of-education-webinar

Related Articles
Education

Legendary Harvard Educator Dr. Howard Gardner to join the XSEED Education “Conversation”

Dr. Gardner addressed school leaders at the XSEED Education Conference 2018 India, August 07th, 2018: Legendary educator Prof. Howard Gardner of Harvard University, father of the famed Theory of Multiple Intelligences, addressed school leaders at the XSEED Education Conference (XEC) 2018, held at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, on August 04, 2018. As part of the conference, […]
Education

Six Sigma Training

anurag0023

Six Sigma is an approach that upgrade business forms by utilizing measurable investigation. It is an data driven and exceedingly restrained system and approach that guarantees the elimination of deformities in a business or any organization process. A Six Sigma deformity can be characterized as anything that is outside of client specifications. Its goal is […]
Education

FTRE – An opportunity to Know your Rank / Success Potential Index to reach closer to your Desired Goal.

editor

FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) has been designed to help students to excel not only in JEE (Main & Advanced) and other Engineering Entrance Exams but also in NTSE, NSEJS, KVPY and Olympiads relevant to their class. FTRE is a platform that enables aspirants realize where they stand in competition with other students as they […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *