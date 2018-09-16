Business

Stay at Quality Inn and Suites, the Right Hotel in Bedford IN for Any Kind of Traveler

For Immediate Release:

Bedford, Indiana, August, 2018: Bedford in Indiana is one of the most beautiful holiday destinations where voyagers come from different parts of the world. So, if you are planning for a family trip for fun or for business purpose, then you should head to this beautiful city at least once in your life. If you are considering where to stay during the trip, then there is no need to worry as the place has no lack of good Bedford IN hotels.

Quality Inn & Suites is one of the best hotels in Bedford Indiana that helps all the holidaymakers to make their holidays enjoyable, super relaxing and memorable. By staying at this prestigious hotel in Bedford Indiana, you can explore all the famous and beautiful destination of the city at its best.

Amenities that sure to enhance your stay include free Wi-Fi, a free hot breakfast, an outdoor pool, guest laundry facilities, free coffee in the lobby and much more. In room amenities include coffee makers, premium bedding with fluffy pillows, extra-soft blankets, a business center with copy and fax centers and an Internet computer. This hotel in Bedford IN is designed with full comfort, convenience and value in mind.

Choose them when looking for hotels near Blue Springs Caverns or a hotel near Lawrence County Recantation Park or a hotel near Spring Mill State Park. So if you are looking for the best Bedford hotel for your fun family trip, then this Quality inn near Bloomington would be the best option for you.

About the Hotel:
Quality Inn and Suites is the best hotel in Bedford IN where travelers can trust for unmatched comfort, quality and affordability. For more information visit http://www.qualityinnbedfordin.com/

Contact Details:
Hotel Name: Quality Inn & Suites-Hotel in Bedford, IN
Address: 911 Constitution Avenue, Bedford, Indiana 47421, US
Phone: +1 (812) 279-8111
Fax: +1 (812) 279-0172

