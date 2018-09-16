Uncategorized

OH MY FOLLOWERS, OFFER ME STATIONARY INSTEAD OF GARLANDS AND SWEETS

Rashmi Darandale | Mumbai

The punch line stating “Oh my followers, offer me stationary instead of garlands and sweets” is a new concept adopted by “Kamathipura Cha Chintamani”, the Siddhivinayak Sarvajanik Mandal. They have colaborated with ‘Team Parivartan’ and have taken an initiative to ask the people who come to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha to donate them the stationaries so that they could be able to help the tribal children who are unable to afford their basic needs of education and thus help them in brining a smile on our faces after seeing them successful.
A curve will surely appear on your lips after hearing a heartful thankyou from these innocent little ones..
Yes, A Single sheet of paper can decide a future.
Even a degree is been printed on the paper.
Do think once and visit the mandal with anyone of the stationaries.
For Stationery Donation Please Visit:
Siddhivinayak Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (Kamathipura Cha Chintamani).
Address: Kamathipura 14th Lane, west. Mumbai Central. Mumbai- 400 008.

