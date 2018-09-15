Uncategorized

Park Esta is all set to become the best luxury residential hub in Singapore

Comment(0)

Singapore, (September 15, 2018) – Park Esta is an upcoming private luxury enclave in Singapore that is being developed by MCL Land Limited. MCL Land Limited is a reputed real estate company that has been in business for more than half a decade and they have already worked on numerous projects in Singapore and Malaysia.

Being an influential name in the world of real estate in Singapore, it has been possible for them to work on Park Esta and create a lavish housing property that can deliver excellent living environment for people who have a penchant for a luxurious lifestyle. The project leaders are currently seeking investments from interested candidates so that this project can be developed in the best possible manner.

The Park Esta project is located at a strategic position that offers easy access to the finest schools, colleges, restaurants, shopping malls as well as transportation points. The distinct advantages that are offered by Park Esta certainly make it one of the most coveted residential real estate destinations in all of Singapore.

About Park Esta:
Park Esta is a residential real estate project that it currently being developed in Singapore MCL Land Limited. The developers of this project are currently seeking investors who are interested in this project and who can help Park Esta to become of the finest residential hubs of Singapore.

To know more about Park Esta, visit https://numberoneproperty.com/parc-esta-condo/.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Number One Property
Address: 21 Stirling Road
Singapore 148960
Hotline: 6100 6150
WhatsApp: 9792 1567
Email: enquiry@numberoneproperty.com
###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

With an Increase in Number of Mouths to Feed, Biological Seed Treatment Market Witnesses Impressive Growth

Increasing impact of unfavorable farming conditions on the global agricultural production has weighed down the production of food items and beverages. To avoid famines and starvation, farmers are partnering with leading agricultural research organizations and adopting biological seed treatment options. From insects and insecticides to rare plant diseases, biological seed treatment is witnessing higher adoption […]
Uncategorized

Toronto Wedding Limousines Will Help You Rent the Best Limos

editor

Toronto, Canada – 28 April 2018 – Toronto Wedding Limousines is offering the most effective way to rent the perfect Wedding Limo Toronto and without investing a small fortune into the process. There is no doubt that wedding ceremony is one of the most important events in one’s entire lifetime and for good reasons. Hence, […]
Uncategorized

Four Important pillars of Sagarmla

The Sagarmala is a series of projects to leverage the country’s coastline and inland waterways to drive industrial development. It was originally mooted by the Vajpayee government in 2003 as the waterways equivalent of the Golden Quadrilateral. Sagarmala, integrated with the development of inland waterways, is expected to reduce cost and time for transporting goods, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *