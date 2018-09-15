Health and Wellness

International Wellness Industry Expo 2019 (Wellness China 2019)

Comment(0)

International Wellness Industry Expo 2019 (Wellness China 2019)
Date: May 28th – 30th , 2019
Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo, Guangzhou, China
Address: No. 1000 Xingang East Road, Haizhuqu District, Guangzhou

Review of Wellness China 2018:
On a show floor of 10,000sqm, over 160 exhibitors gathered for the show, including Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., XPH, Millennium Wormwood, Renfu Medical Group, Tongtai, Hairmetto, Belik, BOSUN, Top Healthy Medical Group, YAO SHENG TANG, ZHONG KE RUI ZHI, Asia Medical Travel, TAKARA HOLDINGS INC., and etc. 83% the exhibitors spoke highly of the exhibition and are willing to join again next year.

Preview of Wellness China 2019:
As a new highlight of Chinese economy, the mushrooming Big Health Market has immeasurable potentials to achieve a size of over RMB 8,000 billion by 2020, predicted CIConsulting. Tapping into China’s growing demand for high-quality wellness & health products, Wellness China 2019 targets at both the general public as well as professionals, covering an exhibition area of 15,000 sqm, with over 200 exhibitors displaying all range of products from the wellness and health industry.

Exhibition Scope:
1.Wellness Institutes: Wellness resorts / spa, sports health clubs, Chinese medical health clubs,medical cosmetics and surgery plastic institutes, etc.
2.Food Supplement: Dried fruits, organic tea, organic meat, organic liquor, functional food & beverages, ginseng, donkey-hide gelatin, maca, dendrobe, etc.
3.Chinese Medicine: Native medicinal materials, Chinese and Western medicines, pharmaceuticals, etc.
4.Healthcare Equipment: Mineral spa equipment, Artemisia arborescens treatment equipment, massage device, Chinese Medicine boiler, medicine cutter, etc.
5.Wellness and Health Management: Health management and health care consultancy institutes, massage service, medical treatment technology, etc.
6.Wellness and Cosmetics: Functional cosmetics, breast enhancing product, eye care products, etc.
7.Wellness Supplies: Far infrared / magnetic / antibacterial textile products, cleaning appliance, health care appliance, etc.
8.Wellness Environment: Air condition supplies like air purifier, dehumidifier, humidifier, oxygen device, negative ion generator, etc.
9.Wellness Organization and Media

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

A 70 year old patient walks again after a complicated surgery

New Delhi: Two 70 year old patients from Jind suffering from traumatic knee problem were successfully treated at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. The patient underwent ‘Fast track Knee Replacement and resumed to their normal daily routine within six hours post surgery. Earlier the patient has been denied treatment at various hospitals due to […]
Health and Wellness

SantaMedical Pulse Massager Relives Back Pain Without Doctor

The users of this device has observed proven results, it has got six different modes, adjustable speed, very easy to use, portable and comes in complete set. Backache is one of most common ache suffered by majority of the population, though the people try different massagers, pain killers, exercises and many other things to treat […]
Health and Wellness

Blood Disorders Conferences | Hematology Events | Blood Conferences

World Hematology 2018 to be held at Oslo, Norway amid September 20-21, 2018. This International Blood Disorders Conference will unite world-class Hematology specialists, hematologists, hematologist-oncologist, professors and researchers to talk about strategies for Hematology. Hematology Congress welcomes you to attend the 15th World Hematology Congress is intended to give diverse and current training that will […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *