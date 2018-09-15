Business

Book a Hotel in Savannah GA and Get Home like Comfort at Budget-Friendly Rate

For Immediate Release:

Savannah, Georgia, August, 2018: Do you need a well-deserved break from your hectic schedule? Do you want to go on vacations, but don’t know where to visit? Well, if you are planning to visit Georgia, then visiting Savannah will be an idyllic destination. But to start with, you should book a good hotel in Savannah GA ahead to avoid yourself from any last minute hassle.

Econo Lodge Savannah South is one of the reputed hotels in Savannah Georgia that offers a great comfort to all the guests. By staying at this Hotel Savannah GA, you have an ultimate experience during your stay. They are the right option when you want a hotel near Savannah Gateway. During your stay with them, you can have a great experience.

Amenities that improve your stay include a free hot breakfast, a fitness center, a seasonal outdoor pool and a free downtown shuttle with tour. In-room amenities include microwaves, refrigerators, hair dryers, irons with ironing boards, charging stations and coffee makers. Make them your first choice when you need a hotel in Savannah near Savannah Mall or a hotel at off Interstate 95 or hotels near Savannah Intl Airport.

They always appoint highly trained staffs who always strive to offer great service to every guest. Econo Lodge offers you the best deal on a comfortable stay that will allow you to wake up to good mornings. So, if you are looking for comfort, beauty and economical rates at Savannah South hotels GA, then book your rooms with them now!

About the Hotel:
Econo Lodge Savannah South is a clean, comfortable and affordable hotel in Savannah GA with plenty of amenities designed to meet the needs of every kind of traveler. For bookings and further inquiries, visit the official hotel website at http://www.econolodgesavannah.com/

Contact Details:
Hotel Name: Econo Lodge Savannah South
Address: 3 Gateway Blvd S, I-95 & 204 ex. 94,
Savannah, Georgia 31419, US
Phone No.: +1 (912) 925-2770
Fax: +1 (912) 920-4010

