Attend nursing conference

Lexis pleases to extend its welcomes to World Nurse Education and Research Summit during April 10-11, 2019, at world’s favorite location in Rome, Italy. Our event is mainly focused on “Current trends and innovations in Nursing” from nurses and other healthcare professionals who want to share research studies, advice on nursing education, practices and behaviors, and anything pertinent to managed care in nursing.

For Conference Highlights and Abstract Submission: https://www.lexisconferences.com/nursingeducation

Coronary Stents Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019

The global coronary stents market is characterized by the continual introduction of innovative business strategies by the market players. The market exhibits an intensely competitive landscape wherein each market player is fixed on establishing its supremacy over the competitors. Owing to the intense level of competition, it is difficult for new entrants to sustain in […]
India is the strongest emerging market for Kiwis: Zespri International

New Delhi, 28th May 2018: New Zealand-based Zespri International Limited, the world’s largest marketer of kiwifruit, is focused on strengthening its position in the Indian market. Presently, the brand exports its kiwifruits to more than 59 countries, with USA, Germany, Spain, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand being the largest markets. India is currently the […]
Choice Cancer Care Recognized for Outstanding Care

Oncology Medical Center receives highest rating from NCQA Irving, Texas (March 9, 2018) — Choice Cancer Care in Las Colinas (along with their four other locations) has passed the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s survey. NCQA developed the Oncology Medical Home Recognition program for oncology practices.The Center received an Oncology Medical Home Recognition which evolved […]

