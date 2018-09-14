Health and Wellness

World Cardiac Biomarker Market Report 2018 – Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Scientific, BG Medicine

Cardiac Biomarker Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market: Product Segment Analysis
• Creatine kinase (CK) MB
• Troponin (cTnI and cTnT)
• BNP & NT-proBNP
• Myogloblin
• Others (hs-CRP, D-Dimer, etc.)

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market: Application Segment Analysis
• Myocardial Infarction
• Congestive Heart Failure
• Acute Coronary Syndrome
• Atherosclerosis
• Others

Global Cardiac Biomarker Market: Regional Segment Analysis
• USA
• Europe
• Japan
• China
• India
• South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report
• Alere
• Roche Diagnostics
• Biomerieux
• Critical Diagnostics
• DiaDexus
• Response Biomedical
• Siemens Healthcare
• Singulex
• Thermo Scientific
• BG Medicine

