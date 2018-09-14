The Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like Eisai Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentaid, EUSA Pharma, Forward Science, GlaxoSmithKline plc

The Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 822.14 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Xerostomia is also defined as dry mouth condition causing due to absent or reduced saliva. In general, xerostomia is not considered as a disorder, but it is a condition with symptom associated with various medical situations such as a side effect of a radioactivity to the head and neck generally during chemotherapy or a side effect of a number of medications. It may or may not be associated with decreased salivary gland function. Xerostomia is a common problem majorly observed in geriatric population affecting around 20% of the individuals. However, xerostomia does not act to be age-related disorder itself as xerostomia is generally caused as a side effect.

The rise in favorable reimbursement scenario for xerostomia products and growing awareness about related with ailments are the major factors contributing the global xerostomia therapeutics market growth. Moreover, growing occurrence of xerostomia and related diseases such as hypertension, Parkinson’s disease, Sjogren’s syndrome, and diabetes has an affirmative influence on the global market. According to the industry reports, approximately 25 million individuals in the U.S. experience dry mouth. Moreover, according to Sjogren Syndrome Foundation of America, approximately 4 million Americans are suffering Sjogren’s syndrome. Rising resourcefulness for the growth of awareness regarding xerostomia another factors expected to drive the market growth. For instance, Sjogren Syndrome Foundation of America conducts wakefulness programs to support people suffering the syndrome in North America. In addition, the foundation introduced the ‘5-Year Breakthrough Goal’ in 2012 with an object to cure the xerostomia as well as decrease the time required to analyze it. Moreover, key players are focusing on acquiring developing establishments and conduct lineups to increase consciousness regarding xerostomia, further enhancing the global xerostomia therapeutics market growth significantly.

The global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and geography.

On the basis of product, the global xerostomia therapeutics market is segmented into Artificial Saliva, Dentifrices, Salivary Stimulants, Saliva Substitutes, Drugs, and Salivary Pen. On the basis of products, dentifrices segment is estimated to dominate the market. The dominance is primarily due to affordability, availability, effectiveness, higher adoption amongst the users. On the basis of the distribution channel, the global xerostomia therapeutics market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies. In 2017, the hospital pharmacy is anticipated to dominate the market. The dominance of hospital pharmacy is majorly due to the availability of limited branded drugs, safety & efficacy, safety, and low pricing of products. Asia Pacific is anticipated to make a dominating growth for Xerostomia Therapeutics Market during the forecast period. growing healthcare spending, the rise in inventiveness for growing awareness, and increasing occurrence of ailments such as Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, cancer, and HIV causing dry mouth conditions and factors estimated to bolster the xerostomia therapeutics market in the Asia Pacific.

