With the commitment of 125 years and the drive towards accuracies precision the house of SEIKO continuously is fighting the war of innovation in the creative horological world, and Seiko 5 Sports Automatic 23 Gem Made in Japan SNZF22J1 SNZF22J Men’s Watch, is yet another piece in the long line of its collections. The dedication and passion shows in each of SEIKO’S watches, and so in this one too. The ceramic and titanium hard coating with the subtle gold tone makes it a classy dress watch. The bezel and the bracelet is stainless steel with hardex case cover. It makes the cover more hardy and free from scratches, as it is the amalgamation of both sapphire crystal and mineral glass. The Hattori movements are often interchangeable and are used by Seiko. This consists of a jewel three hand with date movement, unidirectional winding system, an accuracy of -20 to +40 seconds a day and a minimum power reserve of 40 hours. Its diameter is 25mm with 5.67mm thickness, and sects* at six-half cycles per second.

Apart from the movement specifications, Seiko 5 Sports Automatic 23 Gem Made in Japan SNZF22J1 SNZF22J Men’s Watch is a sports watch as the name suggests. It allows light swims with its 100 meter water resistance which is comfortable enough, apart from this it has all the regular features that an expensive sports watch may have yet keeping it’s price tag mediocre. The luminous index and the calendar makes it all the more comfortable to carry it to the party at night.

While the performance of the Seiko 5 Military Automatic Men’s Watch isn’t exactly breathtaking by today’s standards, it is still a very impressive movement, and its production quality and features are still better than most of today’s far more cheaply produced quartz chronograph watches. We are starting to see it happen more and more, but just you wait because 1970s and 1980s era quartz movement-based watches (the good stuff) are going to be an upcoming craze among watch collectors. It might not happen tomorrow and you aren’t likely to see bored rich guys attempting to impress one another by spending a million dollars on them… but sooner or later these are going to really go up in value.

Bottom line: A sports watch with the unadulterated Japanese quartz technology that can be given as the accurate one from the house of New Seiko Watches. A passion for excellence yet making each piece pocket friendly do not break the heart of the masses as well as the classes. The excellence is the trademark imprinted in the corporate DNA and travels from generation to generation.