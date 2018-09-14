This is a website which providing the truthabout the situation of the FaLun Gong’s environment (in Vietnamese called”Pháp Luân Công”, “Pháp Luân Ð?i Pháp” in Vietnam. In English we usually asked “What is Falun Gong”. There is 2 website created by FalunDafa practitioner called “minghui” – “Minh Hu? Net”; “Zhengjian” – “Chanhkien org” The main book of Falungong is Zhuan Falun “Chuy?n Pháp Luân”]
Related Articles
Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018-2028
Post Consumer Recycled Bottles Market – Significance: Recycling of plastic bottles can help to conserve the additional 80% of energy that is generally used for manufacturing new bottles, containers, and other products. Post consumer recycled bottles have a high scrap value per ton. For each ton of plastic that is recycled, independent research estimates that […]
Best Criminal Defense Lawyer In LA
Los Angeles, USA – 14 November 2017 – LA DUI lawyer Brian Hurwitz is the best criminal defense lawyer in LA and he is the first who you want to have on your speed dial in case if you are charged with DUI. He is an experienced professional with years of practice and takes each […]
IQF Fruits Market to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2026
The demand for individual quick freeze (IQF) fruits is largely influenced by the prominent wellness and health trends in the world. Also, the rising occurrence of pancreatic disorder due to overconsumption of poorly-preserved fruits is expected to stimulate the demand for IQF fruits among consumers globally. In 2016, the global market for IQF fruits is […]