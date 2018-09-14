Lifestyle

Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 Men’s Watch: An Adventure Packed with Classic Style

Comment(0)

Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001, a watch with all that is needed to be a real player and a racer. The watch hence, speaks of racing cars and motor sports. Powerful wrist watch so beautifully packaged, which opens up all kind of customers and possible lovers to fall for it.

Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 makes life extremely comfortable for those on board. With a grey stainless steel case and bracelet, steel grey bezel and hands as well as the hour markers. The minute scale around the inner rim and analog dial type with the date display between the angular positions of 4 to 5o’ clock. The sub dials with chronograph styles display the 24 hours, 60 seconds and 30 minutes. The case size is big enough at 44 mm and swimmers can be happy with the 100-meter water resistance. The standard features with great looks make everyone comfortable to carry it from office to party.

Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 men’s wrist watch, it is range that allows refining the performance and gives you the comfort and style like its automobile avatar. The attention given to the detail, design and quality are the true characteristic of the brand itself. Cars and watches have a lot in common, so it is little wonder that tie-ins between the two worlds are so popular. Watchmakers and automakers have collaborated for quite a while now. As far as automotive-themed watches go, it is easily one of the better executed and more considered ones.

On the wrist the Maserati Gran Turismo Chronograph Quartz R8873134001 men’s wrist watch, ears well and has a very authoritative presence thanks to the all steel grey color and the broad bracelet. It is not overly thick either, which is nice because the overall look and feel of the watch is equal parts sporty and elegant.

All things considered,the Maserati Ingegno Automatic mens watch’s, theme matches with its elegant car model and is well executed, obnoxious and subtle.

Bottom line: A Maserati Wrist Watch that have been made keeping in mind the classic turismo model from the famous Italian car makers MASERATI. The main idea of the turismo is to pack the adventure and essence of the racecar engine in the sophisticated body of the sedan. A mix of adventure and class, the act of being a rogue with a gentlemanly look and attitude.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Toronto Plastic Surgery Professional, Unveils The Best Breast Augmentation Services

The Martin plastic surgery clinic in the heart of Toronto has proved over the years to be the best in surgery services. The clinic has evolved in all ramifications, employing the best technology to render services, particularly breast augmentation. Focus is placed on face, body and breast at this clinic in Toronto and the various […]
Lifestyle

A perfect birthstone jewelry gift for your friend

In jewelry, birthstones add color and temperament that suits the one carrying it. Most of the time, particularly in personalised jewellery, birthstones go with charms.You can see it in necklaces and bracelets, normally for women.But there also are birthstone charm necklaces or bracelets for men, tho’ they’re seldom made as a result of men aren’t […]
Lifestyle

Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch

editor

Own a classic for less! Despite its physical resemblance to the classic watches from the past, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Brown Leather FS4991 Mens Watch should be your choice if you want a wrist-essential that you can rely upon. Its refined, rose gold-tone case is tad lighter and brighter than what we usually see around, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *