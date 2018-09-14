Leading Consultant in Orthopeadic

Health and Wellness

Dr. Aditya Sai is a consultant in Orthopaedics specializing in Shoulder Surgery, Knee Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine.

Dr. Aditya has been trained in the best of the institutes in India as well as globally, with his MBBS from the Madras Medical College and MS in Orthopedics from Seth GS Medical College & KEM hospital, both amongst the top institutes in the country. He has undergone fellowship training in shoulder and elbow surgery, sports medicine and knee arthroscopy abroad from Germany, Austria Singapore and South Africa with the pioneers in the fields of shoulder surgery and sports medicine like Herbert Resch& Joe de Beer.

His main area of interests and specializations are:
Knee Arthroscopy:
– Joint preservation surgery including High Tibial Osteotomy,
OATS and Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation
– Meniscus preservation and Meniscus repair
– Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction and repair
– Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) repair and reconstruction
– Multiligament injury of the knee

Shoulder surgery
– Recurrent dislocation repair and management of bony defects
in shoulder instability
– Rotator cuff tears and rotator cuff repair
– Shoulder arthritis
– Fractures around the shoulder
– Massive rotator cuff tears and superior capsular reconstruction

Elbow surgery
– Elbow ligament injuries
– Stiff elbow
– Fractures around the elbow
Ankle Injuries
– ATFL injuries and reconstruction
– Cartilage injuries
– Tendoachilles tears
– Peroneal tendon injuries
Hip arthoscopy
– Labral tears
– Impingement
– Cartilage injuries
– Bursitis
– Hip rotator cuff tear

He has treated a number of sports professionals playing in the domestic and international circuit, including players from Ranji trophy, ISL, Indian football team, local clubs. He has also treated a number of patients from the UK, UAE, Congo, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany and Israel.

He is also the reviewer for many peer reviewed international journals and has published a number of papers in the field of shoulder and knee surgery.

He holds lifetime membership of the Bombay orthopaedic society, Asia Pacific Knee arthroscopy and sports medicine society.

