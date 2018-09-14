How to Straighten Teeth Without Braces: Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic

Crooked, crowded and improperly aligned teeth can do more than just affect a patient’s self-esteem. Misaligned teeth can increase the risk of tooth decay considerably.

[London, 14/09/2018] – This is because plaque and bacteria tend to gather in the small crevices created by misaligned teeth and can be particularly difficult to remove. Straight teeth therefore not only look and feel good but have significant oral health benefits as well.

Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic is an innovative teeth straightening system that helps patients straighten their teeth discreetly without conspicuous metal braces. Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic is ideal for image-conscious teenagers and adults who do not wish everyone to know that they are undergoing teeth straightening treatment.

How does Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic work?

Getting started with Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic is easy. The treatment includes a series of clear, removable, plastic aligners that gradually move the teeth into their correct positions. Invisalign aligners are custom-made with the aid of 3D technology in order to fit comfortably over the teeth. Invisalign aligners provided by Harley Street Dental Clinic need to be switched out every 7-10 days for the next set of aligners in the series. Each set of aligners will gradually move the teeth into place using carefully designed pressure points. On average, treatment with Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic takes 12 months, but treatment times will differ from patient to patient.

Benefits of Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic

Invisalign at Harley Street Dental Clinic has many benefits for patients, such as discreetness, comfort and flexibility. As Invisalign trays are transparent, they are almost impossible for untrained observers to see, and so they won’t detract from a person’s smile and appearance. This trait is especially important for shy teenagers or working adults.

Invisalign aligners provided by Harley Street Dental Clinic are made of smooth, high quality plastic and are much more comfortable than traditional braces as the cheeks and gums are safe from protruding brackets and wires.

More importantly, Invisalign aligners provided by Harley Street Dental Clinic are removable and can be taken out for eating, drinking, brushing and flossing.