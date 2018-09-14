Health and Wellness

Dr. Shreyash Gajjar – Arthroscopic and Joint Replacement Surgeon in India

Comment(0)

Dr. Shreyash M. Gajjar is considered one of India’s leading and well recognised Mumbai based Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Advanced treatment of Ligament and Cartilage related problems of various Joints of the body (Knee, Shoulder, Ankle, Wrist, Elbow, Hip).

He is a Consultant and Unit Head in Arthroscopy, Sports Orthopaedics and Trauma Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH).

Prior to joining KDAH, he has worked in UK and Australia and has pursued fellowship training in Arthroscopy, Arthroplasty and Trauma surgery.

He has worked in Centers of Excellence with world renowned Specialists in the field and is using his experience and skills to provide a high class service at KDAH.

He performs Evidence-based Advanced Arthroscopic surgery in Athletes, Recreational Sportsperson and Non-Sporting patients for various joint related problems in both Children and Adults.

In 6 years since he joined KDAH, he has performed more than 3000 Surgeries.
This includes more than 2500 Arthroscopic Surgeries.
His complication rate is < 0.5% (International benchmark 1-2 %).
He has No Postoperative infections and No Redo Surgeries.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Health Care Industry Analysis, Market Research Reports for Health Care: Ken Research

Healthcare industry is prevailing with the efficient development in the technology of treatment and this technological change, totally enhanced the culture of treatment. Moreover, significant development in the technology and present scenario signify the high growth in this industry. No doubt, the healthcare industry is a multi-billion dollar industry whose outlook is supposed to rise […]
Health and Wellness

Southpoint Quality Dental: “Your health and safety is our top priority”

Southpoint Quality Dental offers nitrous oxide, oral sedation, and in some cases, a combination of both, to ease a patient’s anxiety over dental procedures. [FREDERICKSBURG, 09/04/2018] – Southpoint Quality Dental understands that the thought of going to the dentist and going through a dental procedure can make a person anxious. The dental office offers sedation dentistry […]
Health and Wellness

American Board of Plastic Surgery Offers 2018 Certifications

editor

The field of plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery requires a high level of skill. Board certification is extremely important for doctors as it emphasizes their dedication to their field. Board certification illustrates the level of qualifications a plastic surgeon has obtained. Finding a board certified surgeon provides an added sense of trust for patients. Experts […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *