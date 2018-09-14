Tech

CRD Release 20180822 is Now Available

Comment(0)

August 22, 2018 6:47:38 PM – ChristianSteven Software is proud to announce the release of CRD Version 7.8 Build 20180822, a complete solution for scheduling and automating reports. Now it allows you to send a Crystal Report using a SharePoint URL.

More enhancements and software fixes included in CRD Version 7.8 Build 20180822

Enhancements:

– Ability to send a report (uploaded to SharePoint) as a URL in an email destination
– New CutePDF rendering option for PDF output
– Visibility to see Snapshot limit

Issues Resolved

– Print destination now works as expected
– Additional performance improvements & minor bug fixes included in this release

You can find more information about CRD Crystal Reports Scheduler and download the latest release at https://go.christiansteven.com/crystal-reports-scheduler-crystal-reports-automation-crd

The next release of CRD is scheduled for September 2018.

Related Articles
Tech

Secure Web Gateway Market – Cloud-based Applications Spike Demand for Better Secure Web Gateways

Transparency Market Research observes that competitive landscape in the global secure web gateway market is moderately fragmented. Each big and new player has been closely watching the IT market to understand its impact on the demand of secure web gateways. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Forcepoint, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Sophos Group Plc […]
Tech

Cloud Mining Explained

There are many ways you can participate in Mining Bitcoin and other Alt or Alternative coins and be a part of the ever-expanding Bitcoin Community. Bitcoin mining leasing companies allow you to participate and be part of the blockchain network by leasing out their Computing Power to the public. Leasing Companies do this to expand […]
Tech

Best Way to Save ePub Files as PDF

editor

EPUB files is an Open Publication Structure eBook file which is a popular and freely available eBook standard. Files of this format can be readable on a wide variety of eReaders like Apple iPhone/iPad/iPod, Adobe Digital Editions, Bookworm and so on. PDF is the global standard to capture all elements from any application. It readable […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *