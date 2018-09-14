Asia Pool & Spa Expo is to start strong again in 2019

Following the very successful staging of the 2018 edition this year, Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2019 will return to China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou China during May 9-11, 2019. Exhibit Space applications and the booth allocation have been started in this August. Don’t miss your chance, reserve your space today!

Accompanying the growth of China’s pool/spa industry for 14 years, Asia Pool & Spa Expo is the leading trade fair in Asia and widely recognized by the industry as one of the most influential exhibitions in the world. In addition to more than 500 vendor booths spread over a gigantic 15,000 sq.m of convention floor space, visitors can find and enjoy a full line of new products and technology. After 14 years of evolution, Asia Pool & Spa Expo has become a distinguished meeting and business platform for the pool industry and has also largely contributed to its prosperous development.

Asia Pool & Spa Expo 2019 will gather all the eminent and distinguished suppliers as follows:

▪Pool: pool controller, water treatment, pump, ozone detectors, filter, cleaning and maintenance, lights, energy-saving technology, accessories, hot tubs etc.

▪Spa: medical spa, spa hot tubs, spa systems, cosmetic, sun beds, tanning equipment, peloid, fango, massage tables, skincare products, essential oils etc.

▪Sauna: sauna controllers, sauna heaters, steam rooms, infrared saunas, accessories, steam generators, portable sauna, bath system, massage systems, footbath, bath clothes, bath products etc.

▪Water Park & Water Feature.

Keep an eye out for this big event to come. The Asia Pool & Spa Expo will present you a bigger and better industry gathering in May 2019.