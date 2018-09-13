Tech

THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features ON Semiconductor’s Low-Power and High-Resolution Audio LSI

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 13, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing the advanced low-power and high-resolution audio processing system LSI from ON Semiconductor in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

ON Semiconductor’s LC823450 is an ultra-low-power single-chip solution for the ongoing re-evolution in the audible space. Compared to the next large-scale integration (LSI) solution, the LC823450 has 1.7 times longer battery life. This device can provide over 120 hours of playback from two AAA batteries. This is packaged into a small 5.33 x 5.52mm device that integrates an ARM® Cortex®-M3 dual core MCU, proprietary 32-bit DSP, ADC/DAC, high resolution playback, and memory.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/edge_enewsletter/August2018/HMI/default_Edge.html to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in HMI solutions. To see the entire portfolio of ON Semiconductor products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Related Articles
Tech

Mobile Controlled Robots Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario: KUKA AG (Germany) is one of the major company in the global mobile controlled robots market. The company offers numerous robots designing & training especially for schools, universities and other educational institutes. It has manufactured a wide range of robot systems in industrial segment, robot controllers and others. Lockheed Martin is the prominent […]
Tech

SaaSnic Technologies help Clients For Salesforce Implementation

Salesforce Integration Sydney, SaaSnic Technologies, a Salesforce implementation partner has contributed its app in the Salesforce app exchange pool. To make life simple, the company has launched its e-signature app that makes the electronic signature the best way to keep records in the competitive marketplace. A Salesforce Implementation Melbourne partner, we prove its credibility in […]
Tech

5G Technology Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights: 5G is the up-coming fifth-generation wireless broadband technology which is based on the IEEE 802.11ac standard. 5G connectivity is going to provide better speeds and coverage than other connectivity.  The technology operates with a 5 GHz signal and offers a speed up to 1GB per second. The signal technology also provides better coverage […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *