Sheet Face Mask Market Size to reach $1.4 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Sheet Face Mask Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Mass Sheet Face Masks market held the largest share in the Global Sheet Face Mask Market Size by Category Type in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Premium Sheet Face masks market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% during (2018 – 2024).

The Offline distribution channel market is expected to remain the most preferred distribution channel in the Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel. The Online market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during (2018 – 2024).

The Asia Pacific market held the majority share in the Global Sheet Face Mask Market by Region in 2017, and would maintain its lead throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2024). The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.9% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/sheet-face-mask-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd., Bio Natural Inc., The Face Shop, Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Yunos Co. Ltd, Es Cosmetics, Lancome Paris, and Star Skin Beauty Group AG.
Global Sheet Face Mask Market Size Segmentation

By Fabric Type

Non-woven fiber
Cottons
Hydrogel
Bio-cellulose
Other Fabric Type

By Distribution Channel

Online
Offline

By Category Type

Premium Sheet Face masks
Mass Sheet Face Masks

By End User

Female
Male

By Geography

North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

TONYMOLY Co.,Ltd.
Bio Natural Inc.
The Face Shop
Innisfree Corporation
Kracie Holdings, Ltd.
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Yunos Co. Ltd
Es Cosmetics
Lancome Paris
Star Skin Beauty Group AG

