The Interior Design Society Sarasota Chapter, IDSSC, and Ringling College of Art & Design, RCAD, are hosting “LIVE,” a Luxury Industry Vendor Event on September 19, 2018, to benefit All Star Children’s Foundation.

All Star Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization breaking ground now on their Sarasota “Campus of Hope & Healing.” The campus will include a center for trauma-focused clinical services and provide loving, stable homes for children between the ages of 0-18 who have been victimized by abuse.

The Interior Design Society Sarasota Chapter is hoping to build on their legacy of helping children in our community after last year’s IDS IMPACT Award winning “Project ALSO,” which benefitted ALSO Youth, a center offering
Advocacy, Leadership, Support & Outreach to LGBTQIA youth and their allies.

This year’s offering will reveal cutting edge design in South Florida through showcasing advanced materials and products, a look at what’s new in luxury offerings for the home, and complimentary CEU classes to those qualifying.

CEU registration begins at 8:45 AM, is free, and open to Architects, Interior Designers, Builders, Trades, and Industry Partners. CEU sessions will be held at 9:00 AM and 4 PM.

Ask about participating in the 2019 Design Industry Directory.

Location: Ringling College of Art & Design
Diane Roskamp Center
2700 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234

