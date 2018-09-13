Love Wins Always – A New Sermon Series Launches At All Nations Community Church Moortown, Leeds

A new four weeks sermon series has been launched from September 2018 called LOVE WINS ALWAYS at All Nations Community Church in Moortown.

The Church currently has members from Moortown, Roundhay, Harehills, Oakwood, Seacroft, Chapel Allerton, Chapeltown, Alwoodley and Meanwood.

Speaking ahead of the first sermon, church Pastor Edgar Chibaka said that the love story of God has been misrepresented by the religion and that it has put people off God and church.

“We say God is good and a loving Father but at the same time religion has portrayed him as a nasty angry father who want to burn his own creation with consuming fire. No one would want to relate to or follow such a being as father.

“It is not surprising that people are turned off and away. But in these four week sermon series we will show the real nature of God which is love. And His LOVE WINS ALWAYS,”, says Pastor Edgar Chibaka

The LOVE WINS ALWAYS series will show what love is and how God through Jesus Christ demonstrated this love always wherever he went and upon whoever he met.

The teachings will also show how we can learn to express God’s love through our relationships to create some better inclusive communities, free of hatred, discrimination and social injustices. You will learn to grow in your understanding of love and relationships to help transform our societies.

Jesus in the Bible says, “By this all will know that you are my followers, if you have love for one another.” (John 13:25).

Jesus showed God’s love in so many ways such as gifts, quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, and physical healing. All these are ways that we can relate to as love languages. God pours out His love in us and to those around us so that we become true lovers.

All Nations Community Church in Moortown, Leeds has a different approach to many religious models through our unshakable and radical transformation in all people. We enjoy our rich diversity as an independent multi-cultural Church.

Come and join us as we learn the LOVE WINS ALWAYS starting Sunday, 16th September 2018. Service Time – 10:45 am to 12:30 pm

