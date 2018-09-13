Business

Laser Marking Service of the Best Quality Available at iLaser

iLaser has a huge selection of precision and top quality laser marking and laser cutting technologies that can easily add crisp and clean marks onto all kinds of products made of almost any material. The products include metals like gold, stainless steel, silver, platinum or aluminum and even organic polymer, glass, ceramic, plastic and gemstones or diamonds.

Laser marks tend to be indelible and they do not add any sort of contamination from solvents and inks. They are difficult to be duplicated by counterfeiters. iLaser’s exclusive potential of creating small spot sizes allows minuscule products like micro-electronics elements and medical tools to be marked directly instead ion being dependent on paper labels. At www.ilasersg.com, you can find the readiness to assist client with their next assignment, be it a large production run or a prototype. It is only because of its vast experience that the company has been successful in providing top quality laser marking service.

The wide use of different varieties of laser marking technologies has also enabled iLaser to accomplish the success that it is enjoying at present. The company is known for applying the right and the best technology from its multiple laser systems for marking, etching, engraving, micro-drilling, ablating and texturing surfaces. It is the company’s experience and potential that has enabled it to develop proprietary techniques for the maser cutting and marking of different exotic and standard materials. The specialized marking systems of the company meet the technical requirements of the clients. The sub-contracting services of this unit help in reducing manufacturing costs and in eliminating the expenditures made on purchasing and maintaining machines.

The company has the youngest and the largest fleet of etching and marking machines known throughout the industry for laser cutting and marking. This has helped the unit in producing professional and good quality products within an affordable range and within a very short span of time.

Business Name /Contact Person: ILASER PTE. LTD.
Country/Region: Singapore
Street Address: blk1013 #05-106, Geylang East Ave 3, Singapore
City: Singapore
State:
Postal Code: S389728
Phone No: +65 85337557
Email Address: zhenhua@ilasersg.com

