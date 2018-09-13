Uncategorized

Iain McKenna – Fake Polygraph Examiner

Comment(0)

London, UK (September 13, 2018) – Yet again, we have had to warn potential customers of a fraudulent individual claiming to be a polygraph examiner. Iain McKenna has launched a website https://ukpolygraph.com/ claiming to be an examiner when he is not a member of any recognized body such as the British and European Polygraph Association or the British Polygraph Association. Until recently, he was using both Associations logos on his website, legal action forced him to remove them.

A surgical instrument in the hands of an incompetent person with a superficial knowledge of anatomy will cause disaster when operating on someone. So can the polygraph in the hands of an incompetent practitioner. Unfortunately, there are some who had ventured into this field with little knowledge and training. Expect trouble and labour related problems from these quarters. These people also account for much of the criticism, misrepresentations and derogatory impressions of the critics of the polygraph. Nothing can replace experience, maturity, level of training and expertise of the polygraph examiner, therefore selection of the correct examiner is of utmost importance. It is therefore vital that if you decide to use a polygraph expert that you ensure they are qualified and experienced. To do this make sure they are a member of either the https://www.britishpolygraphassociation.org/ or http://ukpolygraphassociation.org/ who both publish members on the website. Here you can be assured the examiner is qualified and experienced and is regulated by a trade organization.

For more information Please visit https://ukpolygraph.com/

Media Contact:
Christine Rangois
Polygraph Association
Phone no: 0800 368 8277
Email: info@europolygraph.org

###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Scissor Tech NZ Provides Lifetime Warranty for Matsui Swivel Scissors

Scissor Tech NZ offers swivel scissors from the Matsui brand. The scissors and shears in the range come with a lifetime warranty to ensure client satisfaction. [NEW ZEALAND, 14/6/2018] — Scissor Tech NZ, a trusted distributor of high-quality hairdressing shears and scissors, offers a lifetime warranty for its collection of Matsui swivel scissors. The range […]
Uncategorized

Discover the Best Way to Steam Face for Acne!

7 August 2018 – Facialsteamerhub.com offers the detailed reviews of the most remarkable facial steamers that can be purchase on Amazon. These unbiased reviews contain the reliable info about facial steamers, including all pros and cons of different devices, and so, allowing each consumer choosing the best facial steamer for home use. The condition of […]
Uncategorized

Jobisite is The Leading and Most Prominent Job Platform to Recruiters and Job Seekers

(July 14, 2018) – “Jobisite” provides a brilliant opportunity to all the enthusiastic job seekers and top-class employers with their expert solutions thereby pioneering as a leading H1B Job finder search system. The platform equally assists the job seekers and employers for H1B Jobs, contract jobs, H1B visa and many more services. “Jobisite” provides an […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *