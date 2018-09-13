Uncategorized

FrogIdeas bags the national digital mandate for Bosch India

FrogIdeas, an award winning, digital marketing company has recently won the national digital mandate for Bosch India. As a part of the mandate, FrogIdeas will strategies, create and execute the digital marketing strategy and content marketing across all the digital platforms. The agency will play a key role in strengthening consumer outreach, engage with end consumers and reach – out to prospective partners for strategic alignments.

FrogIdeas has been driving one of Bosch’s most ambitious & creative campaign The Polar Odyssey. It is one of a kind expedition through the Americas showcasing the reliability and prowess of Bosch’s bike engines and safety components. FrogIdeas has developed a microsite to further amplify the campaign’s reach and developed the creative strategy through which the riding community, major motorcycle manufacturers and bike enthusiasts in the country can engage with the brand.

On winning the account, Jatin Modi, Founder & CEO, FrogIdeas said, “It’s an honour to serve as a Digital Marketing Partner to Bosch India. Our first campaign is already underway that showcases Bosch’s expertise in engine management and safety components. We are determined to carve out a niche through this campaign.”
Somtirtha Das, Brand Manager, Bosch India on partnering with FrogIdeas stated, “Social Media can provide a conversational extension to a Bosch’s nurturing programs. Social Media gives us the opportunity to humanize our communications and make our companies more approachable. With the same motive we partnered with FrogIdeas to help amplify our digital footprint and explore various ways to deliver our message to the right audience.”

