Business

CUCO’S 10TH BIRTHDAY – CELEBRATING WITH OUR CLIENTS

Comment(0)

This September marks an incredibly exciting milestone for CuCo Creative… our agency’s 10th Birthday!

You’ve no doubt already noticed our special 10 year birthday logo designed by our very own Creative Director.

CuCo always like to celebrate our birthdays in style, and this year was no exception.

Earlier this month, our whole team were taken on a surprise trip – a private, Segway Tour Experience through the Moors Valley Forest. An afternoon adventure rushing through the pine trees was exhilarating and made even more entertaining by one member of our team who managed to fall off their Segway twice (naming no names, Claudia!).

The team were also treated to an evening of decadence at the indulgent NEO Restaurant in Bournemouth – we can heartily recommend the Picked Dorset Crab and Gin Thai Cocktails in the Lounge Bar overlooking the Bournemouth Big Wheel!

It was a fabulous opportunity to celebrate the success of the past 10 years and reward our team for their hard work. Truly special memories to treasure throughout long and happy careers at CuCo.

This year being our agency’s 10th birthday however, we also wanted to include our clients in our celebrations and to say thank you, we decided to arrange a tour of Dorset’s English Sparkling Wine Vineyard, English Oak. No need to cross the channel to Epernay to discover exceptional sparkling wine!

After an inspiring and heart-warming speech from CuCo’s Directors, Christian and Tony, a selection of our clients and our team were taken into the beautiful and peaceful English countryside in the vineyard to discover the delights and challenges of producing Sparkling Wine.

The two hour tour, conducted by the vineyard owners themselves, took our clients outdoors for a relaxed walk through the seemingly endless rows of Pinot and Chardonnay vines. Then it was back to a comfortable visitors centre for a delicious wine tasting all together.

It was a joy to be able to celebrate our 10th Birthday with our team and clients and we can’t wait for an even more triumphant next 10 years!

Here’s to us!

Related Articles
Business

Oral Anticoagulants Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028

editor

Effectiveness oral anticoagulants multiple indication Drug delivery via oral route is the gold standard in pharmaceutical market. Oral anticoagulants (normally called blood thinners) are drugs that collaborate with the body’s regular blood-thickening framework to treat and anticipate unusual blood clots in the body. Oral anticoagulants are utilized as a part of patients who have blood […]
Business

Wireless Connectivity Market 2018–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2022

Market Scenario: Wireless connectivity is a technology used to connect various consume and electronic devices. The information or the data are transferred in the form of data packets with the help of technology like Bluetooth, radio frequencies, internet and others. Besides this, the wireless connectivity also required in the application that are used by numerous […]
Business

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN $50 LOGO DESIGN AND $500 LOGO DESIGN

Designing a logo is about the representation of the brand in the most creative and simplest way. Logo connects people with the brand. Investing appropriate amounts of efforts in designing of the logo is essential for the brand. Taking help of branding agencies to design a logo for the brand is one of the smartest […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *