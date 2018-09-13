Business

Content Writer in Delhi

Job Summary

We are hiring for content writers with expertise in writing on a range of topics and with passion for writing in Digital Marketing Industry.

We are looking for Full time Writers.

The chosen candidate will work on preparing and editing content such as blogs, explain articles and more.

Responsibilities and Duties

The content writer will be responsible for managing the articles on our web portals. This includes content research, content writing, editing and posting on the website.

Work with the IT team to write content for blogs, articles, infographics and websites.

Writing and developing contents for all online mediums of marketing, Intense research on given topic before writing or developing contents.

Candidate should be able to conduct online research, generate/develop original content for various websites, and write creative unique content including Articles, Blogs, Press Releases and Web-page Content.

Reviewing and editing articles for grammar quality.

Ability to work independently and deliver high quality work within short time-lines.

Create and review all content for different website sections to ensure accuracy and relevancy.

Ensure that content standards are consistently applied to publications and social media.

Perform research about industry trends to create content relevant to audiences.

