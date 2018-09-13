The metal body with a navy blue dial makes this edifice, The Casio Edifice Bluetooth Tough Solar Dual Time EQB-900DB-2A Men’s Watch, a true competitor to all the smart watches in the horological market. Alongside we have the new additions to the already present technologies of timekeeping. The new addition includes some advanced functions via Bluetooth connectivity with your Smartphone. In addition, the brightly illuminated led light source, which illuminates the face for both day and night, visibility.

Edifice collection of Bluetooth Tough Solar Dual Time EQB-900DB-2A Men’s Watches are technology-driven analog watches has been expanded with the announcement of the new solar-powered Casio Edifice EQB900, a motorsports-inspired piece with “Time Attack Recording” for tracking lap times, as well as smartphone connectivity for enhanced timekeeping and convenience. Edifice watches are designed as a more sophisticated-looking marriage of digital technology and analog aesthetics which can more easily make the jump from weekend wear to the office, compared to Casio’s immensely popular but more casual G-Shock series.

In addition to the actual racing-related time-keeping functions, the Casio Edifice Bluetooth Tough Solar Dual Time EQB-900DB-2A Men’s Watches is also styled with motorsports in mind, with a sporty blue anodized bezel with an engraved (obligatory) tachymeter scale to go along with the various stopwatch (chronograph) functions?all in a stainless steel case with alternating brushed and polished surfaces. Powered by a dual-coil quartz caliber, the Casio Edifice EQB900 sports a variety of functions including a stopwatch, daily alarm, lap memory, and Bluetooth connectivity which allows the watch to sync with a smartphone using the Casio Watch+ app. Casio’s Mobile Link Technology enables the Casio Edifice Bluetooth Tough Solar Dual Time EQB-900DB-2A, to sync with the correct time via your smartphone, either four times daily or at the push of a button.

Casio Edifice Bluetooth Tough Solar Dual Time EQB-900DB-2A is slightly different from its ancestor the EQB900, in a way that the day dial shows dual time, a full auto calendar till 2099. It also shows the Bluetooth indicator, unlike the previous model. The physical dimensions of the Casio Edifice EQB900 case reveal yet again that Casio is not afraid of making large watches. In stainless steel, capable of 100m of water-resistance, and equipped with a mineral crystal the Casio Edifice EQB900 case measures 49.2mm, and 13.1mm thick bracelet.

Until the next surprise, we will tend to be inspired and awestruck with this Casio Edifice Illuminator Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch.

Bottom line: The watch gives a high tech operation and is the new kid in the smart watch category. Casio can boast of its technology and its renewing innovations that take the world in awe. This watch does not deviate from the very fact and delivers everything needed to be a smart watch to match with the smartest of the Bluetooth gadgets that can play the Casio Mens Watches application.