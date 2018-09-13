Lifestyle

A Super Yacht Holiday By Super Yacht Dubai

Super Yacht Dubai
Umm Seqeim 2
Fishing Harbour Dubai
U.A.E

Telephone: +971 55 693 1948
Email: info@superyachtdubai.com

Exciting adventures ahead!
Be in charge of the next adventure on a super yacht by Super Yacht Dubai. Whether it is a personal chef to prepare delicious gourmet food, or dock near the beach, take out the water toys, go water-skiing, relax or just shop, there is always something new and interesting to do.

While on board a luxury yacht charter visitors can indulge in the feeling of being spoiled. Enjoy fully furnished cabins, the highest standard of service, and the freedom to taste meals aboard, both breakfast and lunch prepared by the Skipper. There is usually a Host on-board to ensure every need is met with consideration.

With a luxury yacht charter in Dubai visitors can travel to remote and exotic locations. Whether it is taking a stroll by the village market or sitting by the side of the ocean, it will be a dream holiday when there is an opportunity to visit some of the best spots in the world. The world is closer and more intimate on luxury yachts in Dubai.

Privacy is not something that people get to enjoy in their everyday lives. Being on a yacht charter offers a glimpse of that privacy in ways it’s not possible to experience in the real world. Take the time to get away from the everyday chaos and noise and spend some quiet time with loved ones aboard a luxury yacht.

The Head of Super Yacht Dubai notes “Explore the seas dotted with stunning islands and make it the perfect and enjoyable holiday by treating yourself to a yacht charter in Dubai. Cruise around the coast and enjoy the fabulous stop-offs where you can indulge in some delicious food and drinks”.

He further notes, “If you are looking for the ideal luxury charter holiday, you can find some of the best charter deals and specials. It is all about having an exciting adventure. No hotel, villa or cruise will give you the freedom you get on a yacht chartering service. It is a freedom that comes with limitless possibilities”.

About Us
Super Yacht is a dynamic yacht charter company in Dubai, offering luxury, comfort and adventure. We have a passionate team that will warmly welcome you aboard and let you have a once in a lifetime experience. We are dedicated to creating a hospitable and safe atmosphere whether you are out on a romantic cruise, day out with family, celebrating a birthday, sightseeing or adventure sailing. We want to deliver the best that marine leisure has to offer. For more information, visit our website on http://www.superyachtdubai.com.

