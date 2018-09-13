Business

2019 Asia VR&AR Fair&Summit (VR&AR Fair 2019)

Date: May 9th -11th , 2019
Venue: China Import&Export Fair Complex , Guangzhou, China
Add: No. 382, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Overview
As a thematic exhibition of China Guangzhou International Leisure & Recreation Expo (GILE),VR&AR Fair has been successfully held for two consecutive years (Twice a year, Guangzhou and Wuhan), becoming the One and Only Professional Demonstration and Trade Platform of the VR&AR Industry in Guangzhou. Over the years, we has gathered numbers of famous companies at home and abroad to display their latest products and technologies at VR&AR Fair, including Unity 3d, JD.COM, 3Glassess, DP VR, Leke VR, PiXYZ Software (France), ICAROS(Germany), Ai6tech (Taiwan), VRway, Hirain, Royole, Super Captain, TPCAST VR, Shenlinqijing, Foldspace, NineD, TPcast, etc.

Preview of VR&AR Fair 2019
VR&AR Fair 2019 is estimated to host over 250 exhibitors and co-located with 2019 Asia Amusement&Attractions Expo (AAA 2019) on a show floor of 10,0000 sq.m, which are going to cover sectors like VR helmet accessories, VR all-in-one machine, interactive multimedia products, immersive games and devices, immersive digital cinemas, virtual walk-through products, auto stereoscopic (glasses-free), 3D-9D cinema devices, multi-touch devices, AR equipment, AR game, environment modeling technology, realistic sensor (real-time) rendering technology, amusement equipment, Theme Park Facilities,etc.

Concurrent event:
2019 Asia Multimedia Technology & Interactive Projection Expo (MTIP 2019)
The 10th Asia Theater & Filming Equipment Fair 2019 (Asia Theater&Film 2019)
2019 Asia Science Museum & Exhibition Hall Facilities Expo（SMEF 2019）
2019 Asia Customized Leisure Industry & AI Entertainment Expo (CLAI 2019)
2019 Asia Amusement&Attractions Expo (AAA 2019)
2019 High-Tech Entertainment Fair

Why VR&AR Fair 2019?
1. Win face-to-face business opportunities
2. Seek professional buyers
3. Come into contact with business decision makers
4. Maintain existing clients and find new clients
5. Effectively improve brand image & awareness
6. Accurately position your company and brand
7. Grab market shares
8. Get access to the latest industrial development
9. Vigorously expand product and service scope
10. Establish extensive agent and investment attraction network

