Virtual Reality (VR) Simulator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

A virtual reality simulator is a suite of hardware, service, and software components allowing end-users to visualize and experience virtual environments in real-time. Virtual reality (VR) simulators are expected to witness strong demand globally largely due to growing application in end-use sectors such as healthcare, education, gaming, media and entertainment, and others. Constant innovation in technology is expected to create demand for new VR solutions in the coming years. Furthermore, demand for compact VR simulation devices is expected to create demand for new VR related technologies.

The VR ecosystem players include hardware, service, and software vendors. In the coming years, both software and service vendors are expected to play a crucial role in expanding the adoption of VR simulators across multiple end-use applications. In addition, with improving technology, VR simulators with eye tracking and motion tracking are being developed to enhance the user’s virtual reality experience. For instance, Fove, Inc. has introduced eye tracking feature in its new model named “Fove Dlodlo VR.”

Virtual reality simulation is an emerging technology and is expected to see high demand in various applications. Rising demand for high quality, effective pictures has led to developments in virtual reality technology. Furthermore, adoption of VR simulators is significantly high in military and law enforcement, advertising, and automotive industry. However, the quality of visual effects delivered by VR simulators is a major concern. If the VR system is too slow to react with the head movement, it leads to concussions.

In addition, VR simulators are capable of stretching single display across a wide field of view, causing magnification defect in display quality. Furthermore, the VR simulation devices/hardware are expensive and time consuming to develop. All these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the VR simulator market during the forecast period. In the military sector, the U.K. government incorporated VR simulators in its training of trauma medics. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) uses VR to improve the mental health of astronauts for long term missions. NASA’s VR technology program is providing virtual space stations for interactive behavioral health training and treatment programs.

