Business

Three rating agencies upgrade LANXESS

Comment(0)

Standard & Poor’s, Scope Ratings and Moody’s lift rating by one notch each
Recognition of strengthened business profile and improved financial situation
Cologne – Within a few days, the three rating agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P Global), Scope Ratings and Moody’s have upgraded the credit rating of specialty chemicals company LANXESS by one notch each.

They are now publishing new reports after LANXESS announced its plan to sell its stake in ARLANXEO. In these reports, the agencies especially highlight the company’s strengthened business profile, reduced volatility and improved financial situation.

“With their upgrades, the rating agencies are recognizing our transformation into a more profitable, more stable and more widely diversified specialty chemicals company,” said LANXESS CFO Michael Pontzen.

The European rating agency Scope Ratings raised its rating for LANXESS from “BBB” to “BBB+” today (Wednesday, August 15) – with a stable outlook. Last Thursday (August 9), S&P Global had already upgraded the specialty chemicals company’s credit rating by one notch from “BBB-” to “BBB.” The outlook likewise remains stable. On Friday (August 10), Moody’s followed suit and now rates LANXESS at “Baa2.” Previously, its rating was “Baa3.” Moody’s also gives a stable outlook.

Related Articles
Business

Critical Care Equipment Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Critical Care Equipment Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Critical Care Equipment Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and […]
Business

ABIES Offer Trademark Infringement Monitoring Services

editor

ABIES believe in securing well-fortified, cost optimized IPR for our clients and struggle incessantly towards that end. Our approach is three fold. We always keep our clients’ needs at the center of our focus and take the time to learn about their businesses and concerns. On a resilient support of occupational beliefs and exactly crafted […]
Business

2015-2023 World High Purity Tin Telluride Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global High Purity Tin Telluride Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the High Purity Tin Telluride market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *